The 'Ultimate Test' Awaits Bryce Young, But Panthers QB is Ready

35 days between now and Carolina Panthers football, well, regular-season football. Carolina did just get their first "win" of the season in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game.

After getting a glimpse of young talent and even rotational players that will contribute this season, the focus now is getting to Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Carolina has revamped its roster, particularly on defense, and is expected to compete with the NFL's elite throughout the season.

Even with huge new additions, all eyes are on QB Bryce Young. Year three for Young was a great step in the right direction and showed glimpses of greatness in high-leverage moments, but that only makes this year even more important.

Bryce Young Correctly Ranked High on Players Under Most Pressure List

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Fox Sports' Eric Williams and Bucky Brooks released their list of the 15 players in the NFL players facing the most pressure entering this season. Young slotted in at No. 6 on the rankings, high on the list and justifiably so.

The trajectory of Young's NFL career going forward rides on this season, as a long-term extension is in play. Carolina clearly needs to see more out of Young since the organization exercised his fifth-year option, rather than granting Young a lucrative multi-year contract.

This season's roster for the Panthers is more complete than ever. The defense on paper has top-10 potential, adding Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, while still having Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson in the secondary. That's elite-level talent on all 3 levels of the defense, especially with Derrick Brown on the interior defensive line.

The pressure also couldn't be higher for Young because the 2027 NFL Draft class will be littered with talented QBs who will earn first- and second-round grades.

Any sort of regression likely means that the Panthers will pick in the top 10 of the draft, and if that's the case, then Young won't have much job security. If the trend of Young's career continues, though, then another step forward is incoming.

Why Bryce Young Can Break Through

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When it comes to high-pressure and high-leverage moments, that's when Young has performed at his best. Now this whole season is just that, and Young has the most complete roster around him that hes ever had.

Two reliable and talented receivers, Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, proved to be a lethal receiving duo down the stretch of the 2025 season. McMillan is shaping up to be a true WR1 in the NFL and has all the talent to improve on his 1017 yard season that culminated in winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Then there's the defense. QBs always thrive more when defenses give them shorter fields and more possessions; adding a talented pass rusher like Jaelan Phillips is the catalyst for that. Phillips ranked fourth in the NFL in pressure rate in 2025.

For Young himself, he's steadily improved each season, throwing for more touchdowns and raising his QBR each year. There's no reason to think that can't continue in 2026.