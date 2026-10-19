An Ugly Win Couldn't Stop Bryce Young's MVP Odds From Rising Again

Before the bye week, Carolina Panthers fans serenaded Bryce Young with MVP chants at Bank of America Stadium after a huge win over the Detroit Lions. It felt deserved, even if there wasn't much of a chance that he could win the award.

After the bye week, Young headed to Philadelphia to take on a banged-up but battle-tested Eagles team. Despite an uneven performance against a very good defense, Young played pretty well and got the win.

Fans in Lincoln Financial Stadium, not the Panthers' home stadium, sent MVP chants at the Panthers quarterback after the game. It's stunning to hear that in a place like Philadelphia, where the fans are infamous.

Fans chanting is one thing, but MVP odds are another thing. And after the ugly win, Young's odds are on the rise, too.

Bryce Young's MVP campaign is shaping up nicely for the Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in the tunnel before game against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first few weeks of the season, Bryce Young was playing really well, but there was admittedly some perception that boosted how everyone felt about his performances. The bar for him had been pretty low previously, so he looked even better by comparison.

But now, after five games in which he was no worse than pretty good in all of them, it's not a perception thing. Young simply is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his rising MVP odds reflect that.

Another solid outing sent Young's odds from +5000 to +4500 on DraftKings, which is a number that would've seemed impossible in the preseason.

Peter Dewey of SI wrote, "Carolina’s Bryce Young has led his team to a top-10 showing in EPA/Play this season, and he moved from +5000 to +4500 to win MVP after another win in Week 5."

He continued, "Young threw for 281 yards and two scores on Sunday, his fifth straight game with at least 280 passing yards. He has 11 touchdown passes and just two picks, and Carolina is in the driver’s seat to win the NFC South after a 3-2 start."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are trending in the right direction, and the biggest reason for that is Young. It's fitting that his MVP case is building, too. He still faces pretty long odds, and there are a number of really good candidates ahead of him. He would not even be a finalist if the season ended today, but he'd get some down-ballot love.

Still, after what Young went through in his first three seasons, the absolute rollercoaster ride of his career, to see him in this sort of context is nothing short of incredible.

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