Bryce Young's MVP Chances Just Doubled — Is 2% on Kalshi Actually Too Low?

Two percent. That's what Kalshi is giving Bryce Young right now to win NFL MVP, and before Sunday night's 32-26 win over Detroit, he was sitting at less than 1%.

Is 2% a lot? No. But I'm not sure I would've given him much of a chance either before the season started, so maybe I shouldn't complain too much. Still, after what I've watched through four games, I think 2% might be a little low.

I Know It's Only Four Games

I feel like I have to say that every time I write something positive about Young. It's only four games, there's a lot of football left, and nobody is handing out the MVP award in October.

Now that we've gotten that out of the way, can we talk about how good he's been?

Young threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit. That came after 291 yards against Cleveland, 287 yards and three touchdowns against Atlanta, and 361 yards with three touchdowns in Week 1 against Chicago.

That's 1,268 yards and nine touchdown passes through four games. I also don't think there's been a game yet where I've walked away thinking Young was the reason Carolina lost, and I couldn't always say that before.

I'm Tired of Asking Him to Do It Again

This is probably where I've been a little unfair to Young. After Chicago, I wanted to see him do it again because the Panthers lost. He did against Atlanta, but then I wanted to see what happened the next week.

He played well against Cleveland, and somehow I was still sitting here waiting for more. Then he goes out on Sunday Night Football against Detroit and throws for 329 yards without turning the ball over.

What exactly am I waiting for?

I'm not saying Young is going to win MVP, and I'm not even saying I'd put him in my top three right now. But I'm done treating every good game like we need another one before it counts.

He's played well for a month. I think we can say that now.

But Can He Really Win It?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs against Detroit Lions during the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is where I have to slow down a little. Carolina is 2-2, and I don't care how many yards Young throws for, I have a hard time believing an MVP is coming from a team that finishes 8-9 or 9-8.

If he's really going to make this interesting, the Panthers are going to have to win a lot more games. That's why Philadelphia after the bye has my attention.

Would I expect Young to go into Philadelphia, throw for 300 yards and beat the Eagles? I don't know. A month ago, I probably would've said no without thinking much about it.

I'm not doing that anymore.

If Young goes into Philadelphia and plays well again, especially if Carolina wins, that 2% is going to start looking pretty small.

Maybe Those MVP Chants Weren't That Crazy

When the MVP chants started Sunday night, my first reaction was basically, come on, we're four games into the season. I still think it's early. Way too early.

But Panthers fans haven't had much to get excited about at quarterback in a long time, and now they've got one throwing for more than 300 yards on Sunday Night Football while beating Detroit. Let them have some fun with it.

Kalshi says Young has a 2% chance to win MVP. I'm not putting money on it, and I'm definitely not predicting he's going to win it.

But less than 1% before Detroit and 2% after?

Maybe ask me again after Philadelphia.

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