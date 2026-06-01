Versatile Carolina Panthers’ Defender Tre’von Moehrig is Definition of Star Power

In a game and a league that is continually evolving, versatility goes a long way to success in the National Football League of today.

One-time defensive back/turned scout and now NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks talked about a newly-dubbed position in the secondary that asks a lot of a player.

“In theory,” explained Brooks, “the "star" is a multi-faceted playmaker with an alpha dawg mentality who is capable of mixing it up in the box, while also possessing the coverage skills to match up with wide receivers and tight ends in space. Additionally, he flashes pass-rush skills that allow him to create chaos off the edge as a designated blitz defender.”

Brooks then pointed to five players that currently excel in this role, led by First Team All-Pro defensive back Cooper DeJean of the Philadelphia Eagles. The final name on this impressive list was a newcomer to the Carolina Panthers’ defense this past season.

S Tre’von Moehrig was a standout in his debut season with the Panthers

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Just over a year ago, general manager Dan Morgan inked Las Vegas Raiders’ safety Tre’von Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million deal. Despite missing a Week 13 clash with the Rams via a one-game suspension, he finished third on the team with 103 total tackles in 16 games and starts after basically lining up in five different position in coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit.

“As an ultra-aggressive defender with a knack for making plays in the backfield on blitzes or run-throughs at the line of scrimmage,” said Brooks. “Moehrig led all defensive backs with 51 stops (tackle that results in a successful play for the defense), tied for second with three sacks and ranked fifth with 14 quarterback pressures last season, per Next Gen Stats.”

Tre’von Moehrig could be found all over the field in 2025

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Moehrig also led Carolina with 14 tackles for losses, and added one interception and a pair of passes defensed. He was a pivotal part of a defense that rebounded from a forgettable 2024 season in which Evero’s defenders allowed the most total yards and rushing yards in the league. Dave Canales’s club set a dubious single-season NFL record by allowing a whopping 534 points.

This offseason, Morgan added additional talent to this side of the ball which should make Moehrig even more effective. The Panthers signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and 2025 Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd away from the Eagles and Jaguars, respectively.

There are also a pair of draft choices that bear watching in defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2-Texas Tech) and safety Zakee Wheatley (5b-Penn State). They join a cast that includes veteran defensive tackle Derrick Brown, promising pass rusher Nic Scourton and one of the best cornerback tandems in the league in two-time Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and underrated Mike Jackson.

Carolina’s defense made strides in 2025 and figures to even more formidable. Where Moehrig will be lining up from play-to-play this upcoming season is anyone’s guess.