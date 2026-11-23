In April of 2025, Carolina Panthers’ president of football operations Dan Morgan used the eighth overall pick in the draft on University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. It proved to be a wise selection as the 6’4”, 220-pound performer lead the team in catches (70), receiving yards (1,014) and touchdown receptions (7). He earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The former Wildcat was complimented by emerging wideout Jalen Coker, who totaled 33 grabs for 394 yards and three scores in just 11 regular-season games. The former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross came up huge down the stretch and had a big game in the team’s playoff loss to the Rams. Coker snared nine passes for 134 yards and one touchdown in the 34-31 wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers feature one of the NFL’s most improved offenses

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Last season, Dave Canales’s team totaled 33 offensive touchdowns in 17 regular-season contests in 2025, the vast majority of those through the air (24). And more than half of those TD receptions (15) came via wide receivers. The other nine scoring catches came from tight ends (5) and running backs (4).

Now 10 games into 2026 and an offensive attack led by play-caller Brad Idzik has already reached the end zone 29 times. There have been 11 rushing touchdowns while fourth-year signal-caller Bryce Young has thrown for 18 scores. Wide receivers and tight ends have each accounted for eight of those aerial scores, while running back Chuba Hubbard has hauled in a pair of TD tosses via Young.

Panthers’ QB Bryce Young spearheads a balanced attack

Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan for a Panthers TD!



BALvsCAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DrvaI7l2dE — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

On Sunday vs. the Ravens, McMillan caught six passes for 71 yards and a seven-yard score. Young hit on 22-of-30 throws for 254 yards and two touchdowns (1 interception), with wide receivers totaling 12 of those receptions for 143 yards and the aforementioned score.

Meanwhile, tight end Mitchell Evans finished with five catches for 44 yards and his first TD catch of the season. Tight ends totaled nine grabs for 104 and that Evans’ TD grab in the team’s 35-33 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

CHUBA HUBBARD CAN'T STOP SCORING 🍁 pic.twitter.com/fSgi04M6dE — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) November 22, 2026

Running back Trevor Etienne (7 yards) accounted for the other Young completion. Meanwhile, Hubbard added 27 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns and a two-point conversion run in the two-point win.

The tight end position is alive and well in Carolina

Mitchell Evans.



Would totally trade for whichever of he or Tremble the Panthers are willing to give up this offseason pic.twitter.com/qYdr9gacf6 — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) November 22, 2026

Led by veteran newcomer Darren Waller, six-year pro Tommy Tremble and Evans, Carolina tight ends have combined for 71 receptions, good for 801 yards (11.3 average) and eight touchdowns. That’s as many trips to the end zone by Panthers’ tight ends as the position managed the previous two seasons combined.

It’s safe to say that Idzik’s offense is certainly evolving. And Canales’s team spotted Baltimore a 12-0 first-quarter lead before outscoring the Ravens 35-21 the rest of the way. Next Monday night, they need to prove that this attack is headed in the right direction as they look to avenge that ugly 43-13 home loss to the Buccaneers in Week 7.