What Makes Panthers’ Star Tre’von Moehrig One of the Best Safeties in NFL

In today's NFL, versatility is huge and that is one box Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig checks.

After signing with Carolina on a three-year, $51 million deal in free agency following four years with the Las Vegas Raiders, Moehrig wore many different hats in his first year with the Panthers.

The former second-round selection played in the box as a strong safety and slot cornerback, and he played on the back half as a free safety.

Moehrig even rushed the passer a bit as a blitzer, finishing with three sacks and 15 pressures, and was effective against the run.

That kind of versatility helped him land an honorable mention spot just outside of ESPN's top-10 safety rankings based on votes by execs, coaches and scouts.

"One of the most versatile players in the league. He can play safety, dime or nickel. Really good rusher. He can blitz, take on blocks like an OLB and an LB and can also be productive in the deep part of the field," an unnamed defensive backs coach said.

One thing that helps Moehrig bang bodies like a linebacker is his size. The Panthers safety is a healthy 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds.

What Moehrig needs to improve in 2026

Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'd like to see better results from Moehrig in coverage. Despite the fact that he played most of his snaps in the box last season, he's still covering on a regular basis, with more than half of Moehrig's 990 total snaps putting him in coverage (512).

Moehrig's best coverage stats were his 90.3 passer rating and one touchdown allowed, but he also surrendered a completion rate of 79.7% and posted a coverage grade of 55.3, per Pro Football Focus.

The completion rate amounted to the worst of his career, and his PFF coverage grade was his second worst.

If Moehrig can clean that up, he can be the most well-rounded safety in the NFL with everything else he does at a high level.