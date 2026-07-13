Carolina Panthers Stud Taylor Moton Deserves Way More Love

ESPN has released its rankings of the top 10 offensive tackles in the NFL based on the votes of scouts, executives and coaches around the league and Carolina Panthers tackle Taylor Moton received zero recognition.

The article ranked the top 10 offensive tackles in the NFL, but it also included an honorable mention section and a list of other players who received some votes.

Not only did Moton not crack the top 10, he also wasn't listed in the other two sections, which amounts to a massive snub. This marks the second straight year Moton wasn't mentioned at all. Moton made the "also receiving votes" list in 2024.

Here's how the entire top 10 list shook out, from No. 1 to No. 10: Penei Sewell, Trent Williams, Tristan Wirfs, Jordan Mailata, Laremy Tunsil, Darnell Wright, Lane Johnson, Andrew Thomas, Joe Alt and Garrett Bolles.

The list of honorable mentions included Rashawn Slater, Charles Cross, Christian Darrisaw, Dion Dawkins and Paris Johnson Jr.

When it comes to the others receiving votes, that list was made up of Spencer Brown, Armand Membou, Brian O'Neill, Bernhard Raimann, Ronnie Stanley, Kolton Miller and Jake Matthews.

Why Taylor Moton deserves more love

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In no world should Moton fall behind 22 other NFL tackles, which is what happened on this ESPN list. Unfortunately, we can't say we're surprised because Moton is routinely underrated.

In 2025, Moton had another stellar season. The 31-year-old gave up just three sacks and 22 pressures in 558 pass-blocking snaps, and he scored Pro Football Focus grades of 80.5 overall, 76.5 in pass-blocking and 81.9 in run-blocking.

Those grades ranked 15th, 21st and 12th among all tackles, respectively.

At the very least, Moton should've received some votes to be in the top 10. He was certainly more deserving than the promising but unproven Membou, and we would easily put him in the honorable mention section over Johnson.

Maybe things would be different if Moton played in a bigger market. Regardless, he deserves way more love from his peers.