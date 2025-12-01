Where the Carolina Panthers stand in NFL playoff race after Week 13 win

It's hard to believe that at one point this season the Carolina Panthers were 1-3 and their chances of making the playoffs were in the single digits.

Fast-forward nine weeks and the Panthers are in the thick of the playoff race in the NFC, and have a legitimate shot to win the division for the first time in 10 years.

Let's see what the playoff picture looks like after yesterday's surprise win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here are the updated standings in the NFC going into Week 14.

NFC standings - Week 14

1. Chicago Bears (9-3)

2. Los Angeles Rams (9-3)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (8-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-3)

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)

7. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

---------------------------------------------------------------------

8. Detroit Lions (7-5)

9. Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1)

10. Carolina Panthers (7-6)

11. Atlanta Falcons (4-8)

12. Minnesota Vikings (4-8)

̶1̶3̶.̶ ̶A̶r̶i̶z̶o̶n̶a̶ ̶C̶a̶r̶d̶i̶n̶a̶l̶s̶ ̶(̶3̶-̶9̶)̶

14. Washington Commanders (3-9)

̶1̶5̶.̶ ̶N̶e̶w̶ ̶O̶r̶l̶e̶a̶n̶s̶ ̶S̶a̶i̶n̶t̶s̶ ̶(̶2̶-̶1̶0̶)̶

̶1̶6̶.̶ ̶N̶e̶w̶ ̶Y̶o̶r̶k̶ ̶G̶i̶a̶n̶t̶s̶ ̶(̶2̶-̶1̶0̶)̶

Next up on the schedule, the Panthers have a well-deserved rest, with their very late bye coming in Week 14.

After they return from the break, they'll visit the New Orleans Saints, then they'll begin the brutal three-game slog to finish the season with two matchups against the Buccaneers sandwiching a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

At this point catching a wild card spot is going to be really hard - but Carolina can still make the postseason dependin on what happens in those two games against Tampa, which will decide the NFC South.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers studs & duds from a shocking win over the LA Rams

Major takeaways from the Panthers’ huge upset win over visiting Rams

Arch Manning among 3 potential Bryce Young replacements in 2026 draft