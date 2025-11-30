Arch Manning named among 3 potential Bryce Young replacements in 2026 NFL draft

The first step in recovery is admitting that you have a problem. This applies to addiction as well as evaluating quarterback play.

Too many NFL teams get hung up on a starter because they've invested time and resources and draft picks in him, and coaches and GMs get their jobs tangled up with players who just aren't up to the task of competing at this level.

For the Carolina Panthers, they have tried to reset at the position half a dozen times since they released Cam Newton five years ago. The latest experiment has gone better than the others, but that doesn't mean Bryce Young has earned a long-term starter label.

Unless Young plays lights out for the rest of the 2025 season against some brutal competition, the Panthers have to at least consider bringing in another potential starter at QB.

According to Bleacher Report, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is one of three options Carolina should be looking at in the 2026 NFL draft.

"A week after shredding the Atlanta Falcons' defense, Bryce Young struggled to keep the ball out of harm's way against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. It's the inconsistent play that should have the Panthers looking into this year's quarterback prospects. However, the problem is that they may be out of range to get one of the top signal-callers this April."

Manning came into Texas with a ton of hype as the No. 1 ranked prospect in the country, but as of yet he hasn't lived up to that billing.

There are definite signs of progress, though. So far this season Manning has put in quality starts against San Jose State, Sam Houston, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

For the year, Mannng has totaled almost 3,000 passing yards to go with 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 70.5 QBR.

It's impossible to say at this juncture if Manning would be the answer to Carolina's QB problems, or any other team's for that matter.

However, what we do know is that Bryce Young is only putting in good games in about 30% of his starts for the Panthers - and that's simply not good enough to justify a contract extension - or picking up his fifth-year option.

They may not find a clear-cut upgrade, but whether it's Manning or one of the other 2026 quarterbacks - or Kyler Murray or another veteran - the Panthers would be foolish not to bring in competition for Bryce Young this coming offseason.

