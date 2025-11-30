Analyst states the obvious about the Carolina Panthers and Rico Dowdle

The Carolina Panthers hit on most of their 2025 draft picks, and added at least one quality free agent with the Tre'Von Moehrig signing.

NFL teams need more than just top picks and free agents to work out, though. Sometimes it's the undrafted gems that really bring a contender together.

The Panthers don't have many of those, to be sure - but at a bare minimum they have found a pretty amazing talent in their backfield in Rico Dowdle, who didn't even get an offer from the Dallas Cowboys last year after posting over 1,000 rushing yards.

It would be very much on-brand for this organization to repeat the Cowboys' mistake and let Dowdle walk. Hopefully that's not the case and they recognize his value. According to Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report, Dowdle is the one free agent they can't afford to let go.

"The Carolina Panthers have made significant strides this season and are firmly in the NFC South mix. The emergence of running back Rico Dowdle is a big reason why... Dowdle will only turn 28 next offseason and has only seen a significant workload in two of his NFL seasons. He'll be one of the hottest running backs on the 2026 free-agent market if the Panthers allow him to reach it."

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The main obstacle between Dowdle and the extension that he deserves is the four-year deal that Chuba Hubbard signed near the end of last season.

After investing a significant amount into Hubbard, as well as second and fourth-round draft picks in the last two years, the Panthers front office might decide that they can't afford to throw more resources at a position with such a high injury rate.

Needless to say, that would be a mistake. It was foolish to use as much capital as they did on Jonathon Brooks and Trevor Etienne, but to prioritize them over a playmaker like Dowdle would be compounding on that original error.

Dowdle has proven he has a much, much higher ceiling than any other running back on the Panther's roster - as well as the vast majority of running backs around the NFL.

At some point Carolina has to stop shooting themselves in the foot by allowing their best players to leave. Keeping Dowdle in the fold would secure them a true offensive centerpiece that they can build around. Allowing him to leave continues the cycle of mediocrity, guaranteed.

