Why Ja’Tavion Sanders Has Suddenly Become Crucial for the Panthers

It’s been a rough start to training camp for the defending NFC South champions. The Carolina Panthers have lost 2025 team co-sack leader Nic Scourton to injury, a big blow for a team that has struggled to rush the passer in recent years.

This week, rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II went down with a torn LCL in his left knee and will now have season-ending surgery. General manager Dan Morgan was looking to add more pop to the passing attack to supplement 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan and emerging wideout Jalen Coker. Dave Canales’s club still has 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, but he’s been inconsistent at best in two seasons.

How can the Panthers overcome the loss of rookie WR Chris Brazzell II?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday afternoon, Panthers’ writer Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer came out with an interesting idea in utilizing a third-year performer who has yet to make a huge impact on the Panthers’ offense for numerous reasons.

JT Sanders’ summer becomes a bit bigger for the #Panthers with Chris Brazzell out. Sanders, in theory, could free up the slot, particularly in the red zone in 11 personnel looks because he’s kind of a hybrid body type. He’s gotten off to a bit of a slow start but had a strong day… — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 30, 2026

In two seasons, the 6’4”, 252-pound 2024 fourth-round pick from the University of Texas has totaled 62 receptions for 532 yards (8.6 average) and a pair of touchdowns in 29 regular-season games. Sanders owns an impressive 80.5 reception percentage, but that’s been part of the issue to date per se as the two-year pro has been targeted a mere 77 times.

Tight ends have not been focal point of Dave Canales’s offenses to date

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, the tight ends in Canales’s passing attack have not seen a lot of throws their way to date. The position was targeted just 86 times in 17 regular-season games in 2024. Six players, including Sanders and Tommy Tremble, totaled 60 receptions for 595 yards and three touchdowns.

This past season, Sanders, Tremble, 2025 fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans, and James Mitchell saw a combined total of 99 throws in 17 regular-season contests. It added up to 678 catches, 638 yards and five trips to the end zone. Tremble was targeted three times and caught three passes for 22 yards in the team’s 34-31 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina Panthers have a new offensive play-caller in 2026

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Canales’s team takes the field this Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game, there’s obviously a lot of time between now and the regular-season opener against the reigning NFC North champion Chicago Bears on September 13 in Chicago. And who knows what kind of wrinkles offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, who takes over play-calling duties from Canales, will come up with in the coming weeks.

Losing Brazzell is certainly a bit of a setback considering the promise he offered. However, the Panthers have made a habit of overcoming adversity in recent seasons.