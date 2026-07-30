Panthers Get Worst Possible News on Stud Rookie Chris Brazzell II

The Carolina Panthers got some pretty brutal news to open training camp. Taylor Moton was placed on the NFI list, and he'll miss the start of the season. Then, after camp began, Nic Scourton tore his ACL.

Then, Chris Brazzell went down and suffered a partially torn LCL. He was going to miss eight weeks, putting him in line to return a couple of weeks after the regular season began. He sought a second opinion.

After receiving a 2nd opinion, Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn LCL, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

The team and Brazzell view surgery as the best course of action for his future.https://t.co/vHBPlokZNU — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 30, 2026

After getting that opinion, the rookie wide receiver has opted to undergo season-ending surgery. The Panthers will have to wait before getting to see him in NFL action.

The rookie's promising future is on hold, and it may seem drastic after an initial eight-week recovery time. However, after getting a second opinion, the player and the team agree that the best course of action for that promising future is surgery now.

Disaster continues to strike at Panthers camp

Rookie Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III (19) during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been, to say the least, a disastrous start to camp for the Panthers. Losing Taylor Moton before the camp even began was brutal, as he's one of the best tackles in the NFL. It also forced the Panthers to forego slow-playing Monroe Freeling's development.

He will have to start sooner than they'd hoped. The Panthers were also very excited about pairing new signing Jaelan Phillips with Nic Scourton during the latter's second season. Then, Scourton tore his ACL before everyone in NFL media was expecting him to really break out.

Mitchell Evans went down and had to be carted off, but he appears to have avoided the others' fate. He's going to be back, but shortly after, Brazzell was also carted off. He's not going to be back.

The Panthers had high hopes for Brazzell, but they also believed his style of play was going to totally unlock the offense and help Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker really evolve. That's on hold, sort of.

Xavier Legette is the same archetype of player, but there's a reason the Panthers picked Brazzell in the third round just two years after drafting Legette in the first round. He's been a huge disappointment during his two seasons.

He's looked pretty solid in camp, but so did Brazzell. Iron sharpening iron was going to give the Panthers the best possible version of the offense they envisioned, but now that all falls on Legette's shoulders.

The Panthers will have to wait another year before seeing what Brazzell can really do.