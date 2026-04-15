History Says Panthers Won't Address Tight End Position Early in NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL draft is a mere eight days away. The mocks continue to flood the internet on a daily basis.

So what will the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers do on April 23 at Pittsburgh? General manager Dan Morgan has the 19th overall selection at his disposal, along with six other choices. The team could use upgrades at safety and tight end, with the former the bigger need.

When it comes to the latter position, a popular first-round pick for the Panthers has been University of Oregon specimen Kenyon Sadiq. He could give Carolina's passing attack an added dimension.

Carolina Panthers have had a few star tight ends, but…

Nov 3, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Here’s a look at the top pass-catchers in the franchise’s 31-year history from 1995-2025. There are wide receivers Steve Smith Sr. (836) and Muhsin Muhammad (696), tight end Greg Olsen (524), current San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey (390), current Buffalo Bills’ wideout D.J. Moore (364) and tight end Wesley Walls (324). In fact, no other play in Panthers’ annals has totaled at least 200 receptions with the franchise, much less 300.

Yes, there are a pair of tight ends listed in Olsen and Walls. Of course, neither was drafted by the Panthers. The former was obtained in a trade with the Chicago Bears, and the latter in free agency. The former was named to three straight Pro Bowls with Carolina from 2014-16, while Walls was a five-time Pro Bowler during his seven years with the Panthers.

Drafting TE Kenyon Sadiq in Round One would be a first for the Panthers

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So what’s the point? For those who believe that Sadiq will be club’s pick at No. 19, there’s this oddity. In 31 NFL drafts dating back to 1995, the Panthers have never selected a tight end in either the first or second round. Not sure what that means in terms of Morgan, head coach Dave Canales and the organization’s game plan for this year’s draft. After all, the 6’3”, 241-pound offensive weapon would certainly give quarterback Bryce Young and Canales’s offense more of an explosive option than the team has had in recent seasons.

Panthers could use a big-play performer at tight end

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates with Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Ramsat Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This past season, Carolina tight ends combined for 78 receptions, 638 yards and five touchdowns. In 2024, Canales’s first season with organization, there were 60 catches for 595 yards and three TDs. That’s a total of 138 grabs for 1,233 yards and eight scores in 34 regular-season contests. That also comes to a less-than impressive 8.9 yards per reception.

In 2024, the team used a fourth-round pick on Ja’ Tavion Sanders. A year ago, Morgan selected University of Notre Dame standout Mitchell Evans in the fifth round. So will Carolina have Sadiq on their minds eight days from now? In his final season with the Ducks, he totaled 51 catches for 560 yards (11.0 average) and eight touchdowns in 14 outings.

The Panthers have those aforementioned seven picks in next week’s draft. It is possible that the team doesn’t address the tight end spot with any of those selections and stick with what they have. Of course, they could also look to a recent Pro Bowler and nine-year NFL veteran that remains on the open market.

Then again, the talented Sadiq may be too talented and intriguing of an option for Morgan and Canales to pass up on April 23.