Panthers Letting Rico Dowdle Walk to Steelers Ranked Among Best Offseason Moves

There’s still some money to be spent in free agency, and a few big names that remain on the open market. So what about some of the NFL transactions that have already taken place in 2026?

Eric Williams of FOX Sports came up with a list of the top 10 offseason deals that have gone under the radar. He feels that the third-best of these moves was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ free-agent acquisition of running back Rico Dowdle earlier this month.

A former Carolina Panther leaves the NFC South for the AFC North

“After back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons,” explained Williams, “the former Carolina Panthers runner cashed in for a decent deal in free agency. A physical runner capable of producing explosive plays, Dowdle also lands in a spot where he should get the opportunity to be the lead back in a rotation that includes Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson.”

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Via Spotrac, the former undrafted free agent from the University of South Carolina inked a two-year, $12.25 million deal with the Black and Gold. “Dowdle is also familiar with head coach Mike McCarthy’s offense from spending time together with the Dallas Cowboys,” added Williams. “Along with the expectation that Aaron Rodgers returns for another season, the addition of Dowdle, along with the trade for Michael Pittman Jr., should help create a more efficient offense for the Steelers.”

Rico Dowdle is very familiar with Steelers’ head coach Mike McCarthy

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a press conference introducing him as the next head coach of the Steelers at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dowdle was in Dallas during McCarthy’s entire tenure with Jerry Jones’s team, but finally got his chance to show what he could do in 2024. He wound up playing in 16 games, made 15 starts, and finished with 235 carries for 1,079 yards and a pair of scores. The majority of that came in the Cowboys’ final seven games, when he totaled 142 attempts for 677 yards (4.8 average) and both of those aforementioned TDs.

In his only season with the Panthers, his numbers with Dave Canales’s team were nearly to his final year with McCarthy’s club. He played in all 17 of Carolina’s regular-season contests and made 11 starts. He toted the ball 236 times for 1,076 and six TDs.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As for how Dowdle’s departure affects the reigning NFC South champions, there doesn’t seem to be very much concern. Chuba Hubbard was the team’s main threat out of the backfield in recent seasons. The depth chart also includes Jonathon Brooks, 2025 fourth-round pick, and 2026 free-agent pickup A.J. Dillon.

Dowdle was a big part of the Panthers’ success this past season, and he could revive the Steelers’ ground game this upcoming season.