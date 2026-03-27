Panthers Letting Rico Dowdle Walk to Steelers Ranked Among Best Offseason Moves
In this story:
There’s still some money to be spent in free agency, and a few big names that remain on the open market. So what about some of the NFL transactions that have already taken place in 2026?
Eric Williams of FOX Sports came up with a list of the top 10 offseason deals that have gone under the radar. He feels that the third-best of these moves was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ free-agent acquisition of running back Rico Dowdle earlier this month.
A former Carolina Panther leaves the NFC South for the AFC North
“After back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons,” explained Williams, “the former Carolina Panthers runner cashed in for a decent deal in free agency. A physical runner capable of producing explosive plays, Dowdle also lands in a spot where he should get the opportunity to be the lead back in a rotation that includes Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson.”
Via Spotrac, the former undrafted free agent from the University of South Carolina inked a two-year, $12.25 million deal with the Black and Gold. “Dowdle is also familiar with head coach Mike McCarthy’s offense from spending time together with the Dallas Cowboys,” added Williams. “Along with the expectation that Aaron Rodgers returns for another season, the addition of Dowdle, along with the trade for Michael Pittman Jr., should help create a more efficient offense for the Steelers.”
Rico Dowdle is very familiar with Steelers’ head coach Mike McCarthy
Dowdle was in Dallas during McCarthy’s entire tenure with Jerry Jones’s team, but finally got his chance to show what he could do in 2024. He wound up playing in 16 games, made 15 starts, and finished with 235 carries for 1,079 yards and a pair of scores. The majority of that came in the Cowboys’ final seven games, when he totaled 142 attempts for 677 yards (4.8 average) and both of those aforementioned TDs.
In his only season with the Panthers, his numbers with Dave Canales’s team were nearly to his final year with McCarthy’s club. He played in all 17 of Carolina’s regular-season contests and made 11 starts. He toted the ball 236 times for 1,076 and six TDs.
As for how Dowdle’s departure affects the reigning NFC South champions, there doesn’t seem to be very much concern. Chuba Hubbard was the team’s main threat out of the backfield in recent seasons. The depth chart also includes Jonathon Brooks, 2025 fourth-round pick, and 2026 free-agent pickup A.J. Dillon.
Dowdle was a big part of the Panthers’ success this past season, and he could revive the Steelers’ ground game this upcoming season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.