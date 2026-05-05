Why the Seahawks Signing of Dante Fowler Jr. Is Perfect

It is better late than never for the Seattle Seahawks as they found their answer for their depth at edge rusher by signing Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal for up to $5 million, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero.

For the Seahawks, they get another veteran presence at the edge that can not only help with depth, but they also get a solid replacement for Boye Mafe, who left for free agency this offseason. The Seahawks' most needed position to address after the Draft was at edge rusher. For Fowler, he can look to contribute with an elite defense and attempt to win his first Super Bowl.

Fowler is a Systematic Match for the Seahawks

December 8, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler (56) moves in to sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Seahawks could’ve signed any veteran edge rusher to help with depth while looking to be a potential boost in the Seahawks pass rush. Fowler, however, has been itching to sign with the Seahawks since before the 2026 NFL Draft. As the former third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Fowler hasn’t been utilized to the best of his abilities. His best years have been with the championship-contending Los Angeles Rams and the last four years in the NFC East, three with the Cowboys.

The Seahawks know how to utilize their players, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Seattle’s Dark Side Defense saw contributions from many key players who helped the team finish the season with the top-ranked scoring defense. Fowler can be utilized more as a tool than a stand-alone pass rusher, unlike what other teams have attempted.

In the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Cowboys, Fowler accumulated 40 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, five pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. In both of those seasons, Fowler was the backup edge rusher. Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde was the Cowboys' defensive line coach during Fowler's first stint in Dallas. Durde would be the Seahawks coach who would best utilize Fowler, who will be 32 years old when the 2026 NFL Season kicks off.

Seahawks Could Present Fowler an Opportunity to Remain on Team

Oct 3, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler (56) returns to the locker room following pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Fowler has been a journeyman for a good portion of his professional career. The Seahawks will be the sixth different team that Fowler will play for. After the 2023 season with the Cowboys, Fowler signed with the Washington Commanders. Fowler spent one year in Washington and then returned to Dallas. This past season with the Cowboys was due to the poor coaching of Matt Eberflus. Fowler only accounted for four tackles for loss and three sacks despite playing all 17 games and starting in 11 games.

The Seahawks could present Fowler with an opportunity to stay with the team past this season. Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu, edge rusher Derick Hall, and defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams are set to be free agents after this upcoming season. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is considering retirement. The front office will likely bring some players, but they could have Fowler be a key player this season and beyond on a prove-it deal. If there is any team for Fowler to finally settle down and stay with a team for the rest of his career, the Seahawks would be a strong option.

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