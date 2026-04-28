One Veteran Free Agent the Panthers Must Sign Immediately After the NFL Draft

If you trust those who hand out grades following an NFL draft, you have to be happy if you are a Carolina Panthers’ fan. The reaction by numerous outlets has been extremely positive. General manager Dan Morgan and the front office did Yeoman’s work over the last few months and it all paid off over the course of three days in Pittsburgh.

One of the areas that was a popular pick for those who produced their various mock drafts dating back the last few months was the Panthers opting for a tight end, in particular Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, with the 19th overall selection.

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As it turned out, the former Duck wound up going to the New York Jets with the No. 16 pick. Three selections later, the Panthers grabbed University of Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling. Since Carolina did not trade back into the first round, the franchise’s streak of never drafting a tight end in the first round has now reached 32 years. For the record, the Panthers have never used a second-round pick on the position as well.

Carolina passed on the tight end position in this year’s draft

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Speaking of tight ends, there were 21 of them selected among the 257 picks in this year’s draft. Half of the league’s 32 teams opted for at least one player at the position, while the Ravens, Browns, Broncos, Jaguars, and Dolphins all selected a pair of tight ends.

Among the 16 teams who ignored the position last week was Dave Canales’s Panthers. It’s safe to say that adding a big-play option for quarterback Bryce Young when it comes to this area has not a priority. In 2024, Morgan used a fourth-round pick on Ja'Tavion Sanders and a year ago, a fifth-round selection on Mitchell Evans.

Over the past two seasons, Carolina’s tight end room has combined for only 138 receptions for 1,233 yards (8.9 average) and eight touchdowns in 34 regular-season outings.

Former Cleveland Browns’ TE David Njoku remains unsigned

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Meanwhile, nine-year veteran, 2023 Pro Bowler and former Cleveland Browns' first-round pick David Njoku remains on the open market. His NFL resume reads 384 catches for 4,062 yards (10.6 average) and 34 TDs in 118 regular-season tilts. There’s also 12 grabs for 159 yards in three postseason games.

Dating back to 2024, Njoku has played in a combined 23 regular-season contests. He amassed only 97 catches for 798 yards, a mere 8.2 yards per reception. However, he reached the end zone nine times—one more TD than Panthers’ tight ends have managed the past two seasons.

Can the Panthers afford to sign a veteran tight end?

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Of course, there’s this little problem in terms of finances. As of this writing, only the Miami Dolphins ($1.82 million) have less cap room than the Panthers ($2.81 million), according to Spotrac. Perhaps they can get Njoku on the cheap? There’s no doubt his end zone prowess would be a big help to Young and an offense that ranked 26th in the league in passing yards per game and produced just 24 touchdowns this past season.