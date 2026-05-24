Stefon Diggs and Joey Bosa Would Make Awesome Late Panthers’ Additions

It’s safe to say Dan Morgan has been a big-time player during the offseason since being promoted to president of football operations/general manager in 2024. Could he and the Carolina Panthers plunge a couple of more times into the free-agent pool?

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report points out five notable veterans still looking for a team in 2026. And two of those proven performers could be of interest to head coach Dave Canales and the defending NFC South champions.

Stefon Diggs would bring a lot of experience to Carolina’s wideout corps

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Seven-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Stefon Diggs was cut loose by the New England Patriots this offseason after a one-year stint in Foxborough that saw him start all 17 games. He totaled 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He added 14 grabs for 100 yards and one TD during the Pats’ four-game Super Bowl LX run.

In 11 seasons with four different franchises, the four-time Pro Bowler has amassed 942 catches for 11,504 yards and 74 TDs. He also has a ton of playoff experience, amassing 83 receptions for 1,019 yards and five scores in 18 postseason games. That equals the number of playoff contests in the history of the Panthers.

Diggs certainly comes with this share of noise, but he would also bring a bevy of experience to a talented but young wide receiver room that includes 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan, emerging Jalen Coker, 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, and rookie Chris Brazzell II. The latter was a third-round pick last month from the University of Tennessee.

DE Joey Bosa made his share of big plays for the Bills in 2025

The play that changed the trajectory of Bills Steelers



Joey Bosa (97) gets penetration & push to move Rodgers off his initial spot, (which was good because DK had a chance) then launches through Rodgers to force the fumble leading to the scoop & score



pic.twitter.com/y5KwfuONHr — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) December 1, 2025

When it comes to the other side of the football, 10-year veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa may be a big-time asset to a defense that has struggled to get after opposing quarterbacks for too many seasons. Yes, the former first-round pick of the Chargers has had his issues with injuries.

However, he comes off a season with the Bills in which he played and started 15 games. Those are his highest totals since 2021 while he was still with the Bolts. Bosa amassed 29 tackles and finished second on the team with five sacks. That would have tied him with Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton for the team lead in this department. He also rolled up 16 quarterbacks and led the entire NFL with five forced fumbles.

Signing Joey Bosa would add needed depth to Carolina’s pass rush

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Morgan signed Patrick Jones II to bolster the pass rush, but he played in only four games due to injuries. He remains on the roster for now. The Panthers saw veteran DJ Wonnum leave for Detroit in free agency. Combine that with the uncertain status of Jones and Bosa could be a big-time asset in terms of proven depth.

Of course, the Panthers did sign Jaelan Phillips (Eagles) to a four-year $120 million contract in March. He and Scourton are expected to be the team’s starting pass-rushing tandem. If Bosa can come in for a few key snaps every week and once again excel at knocking the football loose, he would be a worthwhile investment.