Dan Morgan Says Panthers Believe in Xavier Legette, But Draft Says Otherwise

The Carolina Panthers have maintained their belief in 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette throughout his disappointing two years in the NFL. Coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan have both said they still believe in what he could be. Unfortunately, the draft selection of Chris Brazzell II says otherwise.

Believe in Xavier Legette? Panthers clearly don't

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) moves the ball while grabbed by New Mexico State safety Armahn Hale | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers, even after drafting Chris Brazzell, would like you to believe they haven't given up on Xavier Legette. Dan Morgan went on WFNZ after the draft and revealed that he still believes in the third-year WR.

.@Panthers GM Dan Morgan joined @KyleBaileyClub as he recapped Carolina's draft from the Monroe Freeling pick to what WR Chris Brazzell can bring to the offense.#KeepPounding



Full Interview: https://t.co/0HQvuYZTjK pic.twitter.com/G6HQVAWrjy — Sports Radio WFNZ (@wfnz) April 30, 2026

Morgan said, "Absolutely, [we believe in Legette]. Xavier's putting the work in, his body looks great, he's in great shape right now. We're excited about him. Sometimes, it just takes guys a little time to develop and get an understanding of what it takes to play at a high level in the NFL. I think Xavier will figure that out, and we still have a lot of belief in him."

Those are nice words, but they ring hollow. The Panthers were predicted to take a wide receiver in the NFL draft, and it's not because Tetairoa McMillan wasn't working out. They ultimately did take one, and it is bad news for Legette.

Had the Panthers taken, say, Makai Lemon with the 19th pick, it wouldn't have been such an indictment on Legette. Lemon would've been a huge steal at that spot, and he's a very different wide receiver than Legette.

But since they took Brazzell in the third round, it is an indictment on the third-year wide receiver. They are virtually the same receiver. Brazzell is one inch taller and ran the 40-yard dash 0.02 seconds faster than Legette.

Otherwise, they're pretty much the same. Both Brazzell and Legette are tall receivers with speed, so clearly, Carolina was not satisfied with Legette, seeking to upgrade the spot while keeping the traits they found interesting about him in their offense.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during pregame warmups | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Dave Canales said before the 2025 season that they didn't pursue DK Metcalf in part because they have a Metcalf-esque receiver they believe in. Legette and Metcalf are the same archetype as Brazzell, but after an underwhelming second season and the Brazzell pick, it's clear the Panthers don't really believe in him.

Consider Legette's NFL journey. He was drafted to take over for Adam Thielen as the WR1. He failed to do so, and he was so disappointing that the Panthers spent a top-10 pick in the very next draft on a wide receiver, keeping Legette WR2.

Then, UDFA darling Jalen Coker broke out and pushed Legette to WR3. Unless he magically improves this offseason, it looks like the selection of Brazzell has pushed Legette to WR4, and to be quite honest, it wouldn't be a shock if John Metchie, a new FA signing, outplayed Legette.

That would push the former first-round pick to WR5, which would make him almost a nonfactor. And at that point, the Panthers would be so much better off trading him or cutting him and moving on.