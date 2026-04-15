Panthers Justifiably Predicted to Move On From Struggling Star After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft coming up in just over a week, the Carolina Panthers are under significant pressure to nail this draft, keep their chances of winning the NFC South, and see how they can contend in the NFC overall. Past draft choices have had mixed results, and one that could be rectified in this draft is the Xavier Legette selection from two years ago, which was a first-round pick.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton released his list of notable players who could be cut or traded right after the draft, and sure enough, Xavier Legette was on that list. Moton highlighted how Legette’s production hasn’t been there, and the alarming 24.2 yards per game he averaged in 2025.

Why Xavier Legette’s Departure Feels Inevitable

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

In two seasons, Legette has totaled 860 yards, seven touchdowns, and a fumble. Even more alarming, all of Legette’s numbers dropped in his second year, going from 49 catches to 35, 497 yards to 363, and then four touchdowns to three.

If anything, adding Tetairoa McMillan should have only benefited Legette, as it gave defensive coordinators another player to consider in the scouting report, rather than making Legette the main focus in the passing game.

Stats and numbers aside, Legette has just been bad, there’s no other way to put it, dropped balls, had bad route running, and doesn’t consistently get separation on defensive backs; it’s been a disaster. Now, with the NFL Draft being so close, the Panthers can replace Legette with another WR, and on a lot of mock drafts, that’s the projection.

Prospect That Can Replace Xavier Legette

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Panthers are heavily rumored to draft a wide receiver in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, and even this week, GM Dan Morgan has added fuel to that fire, talking about how a third first-round receiver isn’t out of the question. “I don’t think there’s a rule prohibiting teams from taking a WR in the first round three years in a row.”

With another first-round receiver potentially on the way to Charlotte, there’s one receiver that feels more likely than the rest as a potential Xavier Legette replacement, and that’s KC Concepcion, out of Texas A&M. Concepcion stands 5’11-6’0 ish, is really twitchy, and can create huge YAC plays at any moment.

In Concepcion’s final season in College Station, he recorded 61 catches, 919 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns, which was tied for 17th in the country. Concepcion is the perfect slot receiver to compliment the rest of the receiving core, and someone who could return punts for Carolina as well.