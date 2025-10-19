Panthers get good news on Bryce Young's ankle injury going into big game vs. Bills
While they managed to squeak out an ugly win over the New York Jets, the party for the Carolina Panthers was almost spoiled by an injury to Bryce Young in the second half.
With just a couple minutes to go in the third quarter, Young was spotted limping towards the locker room with a couple of team trainers. Not long after, the team confirmed that Young was dealing with an ankle injury and was officially listed as questionable to return.
Young was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. So Andy Dalton came in to finish things off, sealing the win with a 33-yard pass to Xavier Legette in crunch-time.
After it was over, head coach Dave Canales told reporters that Young couldn't put any weight on the ankle. While that sounds bad, we just got good news courtesy of Joe Person at The Athletic. His source says that Young's X-rays just came back negative.
The Panthers will likely follow up with an MRI tomorrow, when we'll learn more about what Young is dealing with, specifically.
From the replay, it looked like Young got kicked in the leg while he was trying to avoid a sack, and his foot hit the turf at an awkward angle. Our best guess is that Young suffered a mild high ankle sprain.
What that means for Young's status for next week's game against the Buffalo Bills is anyone's guess at this point. While it would be great to build on the momentum the team has going - especially to see how they fare against a real contender - the Bills are not a conference team and it's more important for Young to get 100% heathy for the second half of the season than winning that one game.
We will post more updates on Young's ankle as they become available.
