Panthers QB Bryce Young limps off to locker room late in third quarter vs. Jets
It's been a pretty ugly game between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets, so far. Going into the fourth quarter, only one touchdown has been scored so far - a backyard connection between Bryce Young and Xavier Legette late in the second quarter.
There hasn't been much offense to go around on either side other than that. Carolina's leading receiver has just 33 yards and the Jets have put Justin Fields on the bench in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor.
Things may have just gotten a whole lot uglier for the Panthers, though. Bryce Young was just spotted on the broadcast being escorted to the locker room by a pair of staffers. He appeared to be walking with a mild limp.
Young has been under a lot of pressure today from the Jets' front, taking six quarterback hits and one sack. None of them appeared to be really painful for Young, though - and no one play we can recall would indicate an ankle injury.
Young's receivers aren't getting open much and his offensive line has definitely had better games. If he's done for the day his line will be 15/25 for 138 yards, one touchdown, no intereptions and an 88.4 passer rating.
The team is calling it an ankle injury for Young. He is listed as questionable to return.
Andy Dalton is now in at quarterback for the Panthers.
