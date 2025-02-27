Panthers linked to former top-2 NFL draft pick as perfect free agent target
In the first half of the 2024 NFL season the Carolina Panthers may have had the worst edge rush group in the entire league. With DJ Wonnum sidelined by a series of medical scares and Derrick Brown on injured reserve, Jadeveon Clowney was serving as the team's only legitimate pass rush threat, which made him relatively easy to contain.
Once Wonnum was finally able to join the lineup the edge rotation took off, with both Clowney and Wonnum producing consistent pressure, setting a respectable baseline for expectations in 2025. However, the team still needs to find more talent at this position, and they can't expect to fill all their holes in the draft.
According to an analysis by Bleacher Report, the Panthers should look to target former Commanders and Saints defensive end Chase Young as their "perfect' free agent signing.
"At first glance, Carolina's $29 million in cap space would appear a decent amount, but this is a team that needs a complete defensive overhaul. The Panthers need quantity along the defensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary.Young has never had eight sacks in a season. His 5.5 in New Orleans last season aren't blowing anyone's socks off, but he is a former Defensive Rookie of the Year who hasn't turned 26 yet. His career hasn't gone according to plan, but there's still time to turn things around."
Young certainly qualifies as one of those "distressed assets" that made team owner David Tepper his fortune. A former second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Young had an extremely promising rookie season in Washington, posting 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss to go with four forced fumbles and four pass breakups.
Young won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award for his efforts, and it looked like he was on his way to an extremely successful NFL career. However, so far that 2020 campaign has been the high-water mark for Young, who has struggled with injuries and inconsistency ever since. This past season was the first time that he appeared in every game.
All together Young has put up 22 sacks and 53 quarterback hits in 60 games, which is definitely not the kind of production you'd hope for from a near top overall pick. However, the Panthers wouldn't need Young to be a star in their defense.
If Young signs with Carolina, he would project as their third edge rusher in the rotation behind starters Clowney and Wonnum, and if he could produce similar numbers to the 2024 season (5.5 sacks, 21 QB hits, eight TFL, 34 pressures) that would be plenty for a prove-it one-year rental type deal.
