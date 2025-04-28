Panthers GM Dan Morgan discusses his sharp NFL draft strategy in early rounds
The Carolina Panthers had several needs entering the 2025 NFL draft, particularly on the defensive side of the football. After shockingly taking a wide receiver (Tetairoa McMillan) with the eighth overall pick, the Panthers turned their focus to the defense on day two, selecting a pair of pass rushers.
In the second round, Carolina selected Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton. The Purdue transfer tallied 37 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and five sacks in his lone season with the Aggies. The pass rushing production wasn’t as high as everyone anticipated, but he did play at a heavier weight during the season, which could have been a factor. Scourton has since trimmed down, getting into a leaner frame, which should allow him to return to the ability that he put on display in 2023.
As for Umanmielen, his production increased across the board year over year, dating back to his days at Florida. In his one and only season with Ole Miss, he set a career high in tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (10.5).
The Panthers' defense desperately needed to add pass rush help this off-season and have now addressed that both via free agency and the draft, with veteran day one options and young, intriguing prospects, who could prove to be the answer down the road.
GM Dan Morgan explained his thought process and approach to handling the first two days of the draft, particularly taking a wide receiver in the first round when everybody expected their pick to come on the defensive side of the ball.
“There was a plan and a process in place. We knew the strengths and the weaknesses of the draft and we felt like in that second round, we weren’t going to get a real quality receiver that we were looking for. In terms of philosophy, drafting T-Mac, we knew there was going to be a lot of edge rushers in this draft and that we’d be able to capitalize there in the second and third rounds. I think we knew the board. I think we had a feel for the league. At the end of the day, it worked out really well for us to draft a receiver first and then two edge rushers that we really think are damn good players. It worked out really well for us.”
