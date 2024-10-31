ex-NFL quarterback on why the Panthers have to trade Bryce Young
Bryce Young has an uphill battle to make it as a starting quarterback in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers and he have so far proven to be a tough match. Things haven't gone to plan for either side, though they are trying to get it right. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel isn't so sure they ever will, and he believes Young needs a fresh start.
Former quarterback calls for Bryce Young trade
Daniel checked out the film and was encouraged by the early performance of the quarterback. Bryce Young opened the game a perfect 5/5 with a touchdown over Patrick Surtain II, but Daniel believes the confidence just isn't there anymore.
"I'm at a point right now where I feel a little bit bad for him. He's not seeing the field really well. You're going to see some good throws on this tape, but."- Chase Daniel
Daniel, who played for the Chicago Bears among other teams, said he thinks Young won't be able to overcome the early struggles with the Panthers, so he needs to be traded somewhere else to have a chance.
The Panthers are reportedly not having a firesale despite the Diontae Johnson trade. They have also told teams they're not listening on offers for Jaycee Horn and Chuba Hubbard, so it remains unlikely that they trade their second-year quarterback during the season.
