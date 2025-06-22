Panthers linked to 6-INT Chargers corner after striking out on Jaire Alexander
According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Carolina Panthers were one of the teams pursuing free agent cornerback Jaire Alexander after he was released by the Green Bay Packers. However, even though it sounds like they offered more money, Alexander wound up signing with the Baltimore Ravens for just $6 million max.
By now Panthers fans know that it's tough to sign and retain quality free agents when you haven't competed for anything in almost a decade. They also know their team is trying to add more talent at the cornerback position before training camp, or at least before Week 1.
While Alexander was the top free agent on the market by far, there are still some other respectable options out there to consider. According to David Latham at Last Word on Sports, the Panthers should be among the teams in the mix to sign former Los Angeles Chargers corner Asante Samuel Jr.
"Jaycee Horn finally stayed healthy and had a breakout campaign last year, while Mike Jackson was one of the better offseason additions around the league. Both players will return for 2025, but the Panthers need to find another cornerback. In today’s NFL, nickel defense is essentially the base unit, and someone must start out wide in three-cornerback sets. Asante Samuel is a great choice for the job, as the veteran could give Carolina three reliable options at the position...
For now Chau Smith-Wade is expected to start in the slot - and he had a very promising finish to his rookie year. However, Samuel would provide a lot more experience at this level, with 50 games and 47 career starts under his belt. In that time he's posted six interceptions, 37 pass breakups and 176 tackles.
In coverage Samuel had a pretty rough in the NFL, allowing 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons. He's only given up three since then, though and his career passer rating allowed is a decent 92.3.
Carolina's interest in Alexander suggests that the team is more interested in a boundary corner than a nickel, but Samuel also has experience playing on the outside.
There's never a problem with adding more depth at cornerback, whether it's to the top or the bottom of the rotation. That said, the Panthers have a much, much bigger hole at free safety right now - where there is no clear starter on the roster. That should come before corner depth - and everything else, too.
