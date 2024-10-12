Panthers offensive line shines in these highlights for breakout RB Chuba Hubbard
The Carolina Panthers can't have nice things. That's why their elite and most-expensive offensive line in the league is beginning to feel the scourge of injuries plaguing the team early in the season. Just this week we learned starting center Austin Corbett is out for the year due to a biceps tear and right tackle Taylor Moton's iron-man streak is about to end thanks to an elbow issue. For an encore, backup center Andrew Raym currently out with a concussion.
When they were still 100% this group was pretty awesome on film, though. They blocked well for the run and the pass and no one starter was a real liability in either one - a rare thing in the NFL even for highly-paid units like this one. Let's enjoy this 2024 offensive line while we can before Ickey Ekwonu catches some obscure disease from the 14th century or Robert Hunt is abducted by aliens.
These highlights for breakout running back Chuba Hubbard do a great job of showcasing a high level of blocking by this unit.
Chuba Hubbard 2024 highlights
