Panthers Release Jersey Numbers for Newcomers
Jersey numbers have been assigned to the new guys in Carolina.
We've seen some leaks over the past month in regards to what jersey numbers new members of the Carolina Panthers will wear, but now, we have the official word. Below are the number assignments, as released by the team.
WR Diontae Johnson - No. 5
LB Jadeveon Clowney - No. 7
S Jordan Fuller - No. 20
S Nick Scott - No. 21
CB Dane Jackson - No. 23
LB K’Lavon Chaisson - No. 45
LB Josey Jewell - No. 47
OL Robert Hunt - No. 50
OL Damien Lewis - No. 68
OL Yosh Nijman - No. 77
WR David Moore - No. 83
DL A’Shawn Robinson - No. 94
LB DJ Wonnum - No. 98
