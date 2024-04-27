All Panthers

Panthers Select Mississippi State DT Jaden Crumedy in 2024 NFL Draft

The Panthers have added another piece to Ejiro Evero's defense.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (94) looks on
Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (94) looks on / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
With the 200th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (6'5", 300 lbs).

Over his five-year career at Mississippi State, Crumedy totaled 123 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five passes defended, and one forced fumble. He'll come in with an opportunity to compete for a rotational role on the interior of Evero's defense, primarily in expected rushing situations. Crumedy has a long way to go before becoming a complete player, but has the skillset to be a solid run stuffer in the NFL early in his career.

UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS

RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

RD 2, Pick 46: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas

RD 3, Pick 72: LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

RD 4, Pick 101: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

RD 5, Pick 157: CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills): DT Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

RD 7, Pick 240

Schuyler Callihan

