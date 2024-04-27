Panthers Select Mississippi State DT Jaden Crumedy in 2024 NFL Draft
With the 200th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (6'5", 300 lbs).
Over his five-year career at Mississippi State, Crumedy totaled 123 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five passes defended, and one forced fumble. He'll come in with an opportunity to compete for a rotational role on the interior of Evero's defense, primarily in expected rushing situations. Crumedy has a long way to go before becoming a complete player, but has the skillset to be a solid run stuffer in the NFL early in his career.
UPDATED 2024 PICKS FOR THE PANTHERS
RD 1, Pick 32: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
RD 2, Pick 46: RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
RD 3, Pick 72: LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
RD 4, Pick 101: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
RD 5, Pick 157: CB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State
RD 6, Pick 200 (from Bills): DT Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State
RD 7, Pick 240