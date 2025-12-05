Numbers show Carolina Panthers defense has made massive improvements since last year

A year ago, the Carolina Panthers won four of their final nine games. That couldn’t cover up the fact that the team finished 5-12, the club’s seventh straight losing campaign. While quarterback Bryce Young finished strong and gave this team some promise for the future, Carolina’s defense looked hopeless throughout the 2024 season.

Led by coordinator Ejiro Evero, the team allowed the most total yards per game (404.5) and most rushing yards per contest (179.8). Opponents gashed the Panthers’ defense for 200-plus yards on the ground in each of Carolina’s final six games.

In 2024, the franchise set a dubious NFL record by allowing an incredible 534 points. The Panthers gave up 30 or more points in their final four contests, and 10 of their 17 games. That latter fact won’t come close to happening by this season’s end.

In Week 4 at New England, Canales’s team was overwhelmed by the Patriots, 42-13. Four weeks later, Carolina was on the wrong end of a 40-9 decision to the visiting Buffalo Bills. These are the only two games that the Panthers have given up at least 30 points—a marked improvement from a year ago.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In 2024, Canales’s club surrendered 31.4 points per game and allowed 59 offensive touchdowns in 17 outings. This season, the Panthers are giving up 22,8 points per contest and have given up only 32 offensive TDs during their 7-6 start.

There are other numbers that also show the defense’s vast improvement. Carolina is allowing roughly 70 fewer total yards per game (331.1) and just over 60 fewer yards per outing on the ground (118.7) than a year ago. It’s a far from perfect defense, but this is a far from perfect team.

Just keep Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Nic Scourton, Tre’von Moehrig and the rest of an improving defensive unit in mind the final four weeks of the season as this club is very much in contention to win its first NFC South title since 2015.

