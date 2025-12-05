Carolina Panthers bye week awards: 4 individual standouts in 2025

Week 14 is a bit late in the game for a bye. In fact, it's literally as late as it comes for any NFL team, including the Carolina Panthers - who are getting a well-deserved rest after upsetting the juggernaut Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Let's take the time off to see which players have stood out this season in a positive way for the Panthers. Here are five individual award winners who deserve recognition.

Offensive MVP: RB Rico Dowdle

This one was a difficult call to make, as very few Carolina players on this side of the ball have been both healthy all season and producing consistently. Instead, we chose to go with the guy who's reached a higher high than anybody else: running back Rico Dowdle.

While he's cooled off in recent weeks, Dowdle put together a six-game run for the ages in the middle of the season, totaling 705 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Dowdle has to be in the team's plans going forward, even if the Panthers just gave an extension to Chuba Hubbard.

Defensive MVP: DT Derrick Brown

This one was as easy as it gets, by a comparison. Derrick Brown's return to the lineup after missing all but one game last season has proven his value for this franchise beyond any shadow of a doubt.

Brown's return has helped turn what was the league's worst run defense in 2024 into an average unit. He's also making a bigger impact against the pass than any other season since he was drafted, totaling four sacks and seven pass breakups, both career highs.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) looks on in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Best rookie: WR Tetairoa McMillan

This race was also a blowout, with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan coming in first place miles ahead of the competition. McMillan currently leads all NFL rookies with 826 receiving yards, which also puts him in the top 10 in the league, overall.

He's also heating up as a scoring machine after a slow start in this area, putting up four touchdowns over his last three games. If McMillan cleans up his catch rate, he should be a star WR1 for this team for years to come.

Most improved: LG Damien Lewis

There was some solid competition here from veteran cornerback Mike Jackson. Damien Lewis takes this one, though. Lewis had a decent-enough first season with the Panthers, but he's taken his game to a whole other level in 2025.

After allowing 24 pressures, 16 hurries and six sacks last year he's only given up nine pressures, six hurries and one sack all season. Lewis' run blocking is also at a career-best 79.6, up seven and a half points from last year.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Bryce Young rises in NFL quarterback power rankings after wowing Rams

Why Panthers RB Rico Dowdle should be hot commodity in free agency

Carolina Panthers poised to make big, smart decision on Bryce Young