Panthers coach Dave Canales offers diagnosis on how to cure Xavier Legette of the dropsies
Xavier Legette has been plagued by drops this season. This is something that happens with rookie wide receivers sometimes in their transition to the NFL, and it's been something that has hampered the South Carolina product.
This came to a head in the last game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Carolina Panthers would've taken the lead against the Eagles with less than a minute to go had Legette been able to catch the ball in the end zone. He had a rough day with drops overall, and head coach Dave Canales had a suggestion for his first-round pick.
Dave Canales offers solution for Xavier Legette's drops.
Dave Canales has the solution for Xavier Legette's drops. He believes Legette needs to "trust his preparation" and his "focus and work" on the practice field. "The more that you can do to be ready to play on Sunday from a focus standpoint, then everything starts to become second nature," Canales said.
He went on, "We moved him positions a few weeks ago, so he's got to dial back into that new deal, but he's working at it, you know? He's not backed off, he's serious, he's focused about it." The head coach expects Legette to do great this week.
Legette did suffer a hand injury earlier in the year. He also revealed recently that he's going to have surgery on a wrist injury dating back to his time in college. He didn't make any excuses for the drops, but it's not unfair to think that those things might be forcing him to try and make body catches more often.
That was what happened on the would-be touchdown. Legette seemed to dive when he didn't need to to try and get the ball into his body and not in his hands, and he dropped it on the way down.
