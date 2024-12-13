ex-Panthers safety Tre Boston reacts to Bill Belichick taking North Carolina job

No matter how many times I’ve seen it, picture after picture, breaking news and every site reporting and all. I’m still in shock, each time I see it. It’s still unbelievable! 😂🤯



BILL IN THE HILL BABYYY!! ❄️❄️❄️



UNC FOOTBALL IS UP‼️📈🏈#GDTBATH #GOHEELS 🐏 pic.twitter.com/Za8TvIglry