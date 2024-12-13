ex-Panthers safety Tre Boston reacts to Bill Belichick taking North Carolina job
The entire football ecosystem was sent into shock when Bill Belichick agreed to coach college football right in the Carolina Panthers backyard at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Belichick, the second-winningest NFL head coach of all-time and famous curmudgeon is set to pull a Will Ferrell in 'Old School' and head back to college.
Obviously, a move like this has elicited responses from all over the football landscape. A former Carolna Panther and North Carolina Tar Heel, Tre Boston, chimed in when the hire became official. It's safe to say that he is 100% unequivocally in favor of his alma mater's hire.
Frankly, I find myself just as shocked as Boston. It's a near impossibility to imagine Bill freakin' Belichick sitting down in a five-star recruit's living room as he pitches a football future in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It's a near impossibility to imagine a walk-on freshman leaving a team meeting by telling Bill freakin' Belichick that he has to go to psych lab.
What a world we're living in.
One thing makes this hire an absolute home run for the Tar Heels: Bill Belichick knows more ball than just about anybody on this earth.
It's safe to expect that the Tar Heels will boast one of, if not the best, defense in the ACC next season. Belichick is hailed as one of the greatest defensive minds in the history of football, and it's comical to think about teams like UNC Charlotte attempting to move the ball against Belichick's myriad of coverages, fronts, blitzes, and near-impossible to decipher schemes.
Success aside, the hire Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill has turned the Tar Heel football program into content machine and a potential NFL pipeline within the Carolina Panthers orbit, and we're all better off because of it.
