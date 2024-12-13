Why Bryce Young and his 'little' legs might have a big day against the Cowboys defense
Bryce Young might be short, but he's been extremely effective of late. He has morphed into a supremely decisive player, something he was not in Weeks 1 and 2 this year. That includes knowing when to run the ball and when to look for something downfield.
The quarterback, whose legs went viral thanks to a "little" comment from Rob Gronkowski a couple of weeks ago, has 19 rushing attempts in the last five games. He's running more often now, and that could bode well for the Carolina Panthers' success this weekend.
NFL analyst likes Bryce Young to rush well against the Dallas Cowboys
NFL analyst Vic Tafur likes what Young can do on the scramble. "He has 96 yards over the last four games and the Cowboys are the worst team in the league against quarterback runs," Tafur said. "Dallas is not good at stopping running backs either, so it should be a big day for Chuba Hubbard.
This is the first game the Panthers have been favored in for two years, and it says more about their opponent than it does about the Panthers. Even as they've played good football the last three weeks and had two wins prior to that, it never resulted in a favorable matchup.
Dallas' defense has been unable to stop anyone on the ground. Unfortunately for them, the Panthers, including Young, like a ground attack, so don't be surprised if Hubbard and Young, the two healthy players in the backfield at this point, do a lot of running. They have the means to be successful and a great matchup in that department.
