Steve Smith shreds Kyler Murray for game-losing interception against Rams
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals had a chance to be a playoff team this season. After a rocky start to the year they rebounded and eventually won four games in a row going into their bye week. However, ever since they've been struggling, losing five of their last six games.
Last night they lost again to the Los Angeles Rams, 13-9. The way it ended was particularly painful for Cards fans, as Murray threw an interception in the end zone on what could have been a game-winning touchdown. After it was over, former Carolina Panthers star Steve Smith broke it down on NFL Network.
Steve Smith shreds Kyler Murray for end zone INT
The Cardinals were lucky to land Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but as of yet they haven't been able to build a winner around him. They have only made the playoffs once and were quickly bounced from the Wild Card round.
As for Murray, he missed half of the 2023 season with a major knee injury but otherwise has stayed healthy. He has gone 35-45-1 as Arizona's starter since he was drafted.
The Cards had to hope that Marvin Harrison Jr. would help unleash the best of Murray, but he's had a disappointing rookie season. While he's scored seven touchdowns and totaled 822 yards, he's left a lot of yards and points on the field and has just a 51.8% catch rate. It looks like Arizona will need to use another first-round draft pick on a pass-catching weapon in 2025.
