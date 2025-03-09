Tommy Tremble returning can't stop Panthers from drafting a tight end
The Carolina Panthers are finally starting to shape their roster as the new league year approaches on Wednesday. Yesterday the team agreed to a new one-year deal with starting center Austin Corbett, assuring that all five of their offensive line starters will return from last season. The Panthers also agreed to a two-year deal with veteran tight end Tommy Tremble, according to Joe Person at The Athletic.
Tremble's new deal is worth up to a total of $16 million, with $8 million guaranteed. That's a nice payday for a tight end whose primary job is as a blocker. Since he was picked in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft, Tremble has only totaled 782 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Tremble is good enough at what he does, and while it sounds like a lot of money for a blocking tight end (it might be) what matters is not so much that Tremble will be back but that this move does not preclude the Panthers from taking advantage of a deep draft class at tight end.
Last year Carolina added a promising young piece at this spot in Ja'Tavion Sanders out of Texas, and he flashed enough as a rookie to make us believe he can be their long-term starter. However, that's far from guaranteed and this is still one of the weakest tight end rooms in the league. The Panthers have to add more firepower here, and the 2025 NFL draft is a great place to do it. Here are some of the top prospects:
Top 2025 NFL draft TE prospects
- Tyler Warren: Penn State
- Colston Loveland, Michigan
- Harold Fannin Jr, Bowling Green
- Elijah Arroyo, Miami
- Mason Taylor, LSU
- Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
- Gunnar Helm, Texas
- Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
- Jake Briningstool, Clemson
The Panthers would be foolish to use a first or second-round pick on a tight end given all their other needs, and they should be able to wait until Day 3 to target one given the high number of quality prospects in this class. Tight end simply has to be on the menu at some point, though.
