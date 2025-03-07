Panthers should avoid Seahawks WR who wouldn't be much help to Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have been rumored as a potential landing spot for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who recently requested a trade.
The problem is that the Panthers would have to surrender significant draft capital in order to bag Metcalf, who also has just one year left on his deal.
That would be a risky move for Carolina, as there is no guarantee that Metcalf would re-sign with the club heading into 2026.
But there is another Seahawks receiver—well, now former Seahawks receiver—that could potentially interest the Panthers: Tyler Lockett.
Lockett's name has already been mentioned by many as a potential fit in Carolina after being released by Seattle, as Bryce Young could certainly use some sure-handed pass-catcher in his midst.
However, the 32-year-old actually wouldn't represent a very attractive acquisition for the Panthers. Why? Well, because he is clearly a declining player.
This past season, Lockett logged 49 catches for 600 yards and a couple of touchdowns in what was his least productive campaign since 2017. Granted, he was Seattle's No. 3 receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Metcalf, but there is a reason for that.
Yes, there was once a time when Lockett was one of the league's most underrated wide outs, as he posted four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022. But it seems pretty clear that that player is long gone, as Lockett failed to post 1,000 yards in either of his last two seasons.
Lockett has never been an explosive weapon; more like a good security blanket. But Young already has that in Adam Thielen, who has elected to return for 2025.
The Panthers definitely need to bring in some more receivers, but they need to get younger and faster. They need some more dynamic playmakers for Young, and Lockett simply does not offer that at this stage of his career.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
The glaring red flag for Panthers’ pursuit of Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
Panthers predicted to help Bryce Young with 1,300 yards, 8-TD WR
Carolina Panthers free to sign star WR after astonishing release
Projecting the future of every Carolina Panthers free agent in 2025