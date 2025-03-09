Carolina Panthers check off key item on to-do list before free agency
The Carolina Panthers had been eerily quiet throughout the offseason. On Saturday they finally made a couple of moves to show signs of life. According to Joe Person at the Athletic, the Panthers have re-signed veteran tight end Tommy Tremble to a two-year deal. Additionally, Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer reported that center Austin Corbett is also returning to Carolina on a one-year deal. Terms of the new contract for Corbett have not been reported as of yet, though.
Getting Corbett back was a priority for the Panthers' front office this month. We know this because the pushed back a deadline on his contract from March 1 to March 11 in order to work out a new deal.
Corbett only started five games for the Panthers last season before a torn bicep ended his 2024 season early. He had played his role quite well, though. After he went on injured reserve the Panthers tried Brady Christensen at center, which didn't work out nearly as well. A couple weeks later they moved Cade Mays to that spot and he played well enough to finish out the season.
With Corbett back in the group, the Panthers will be returning all five of their offensive line starters from last year. From left to right it'll be Ickey Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Corbett, Robert Hunt and Taylor Moton.
Continuity is critical for offensive lines to build and become better over time, so this is great news for third-year quarterback Bryce Young - who was far more comfortable in the pocket last season compared to his rookie year when he took 62 sacks. The Panthers' run game also took off after the addition of Lewis and Hunt, and Chuba Hubbard was arguably a Pro Bowl snub.
