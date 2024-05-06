What to Expect from the Panthers’ 2023 Draft Picks in Year Two
The Carolina Panthers' 2023 rookie class was thrown into a very difficult situation with the back-and-forth of play-calling, Frank Reich being fired, and all of the other drama that led up to his dismissal. With a coaching staff that's fully aligned, we should see a better product across the board and certainly, a better look at what last year's draft picks can do when given a fair shot.
Here is what to expect from those guys in year two.
QB Bryce Young
This a crucial year for last year’s No. 1 overall pick. Does he need to assert himself as a top 15 or so QB in the league? No, but it can’t be similar results with better talent around him. The main objective this offseason was to get Bryce some help in protection and on the outside. They checked both of those boxes and then some. Now, it’s up to him to take that next step and become a consistent QB in year two.
That being said, he does need to have some “moments” where he shows you why he was the first overall pick. Can he go win you a game when you’re down three with a minute to go and no timeouts? Can he have a big day or two where he throws for over 300 yards? If we see those flashes, that’s really all you can ask for in what will be year one of a new offensive scheme.
WR Jonathan Mingo
Mingo has his work cut out for him in 2024. With the additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette, there will be less opportunities for Mingo to get his hands on the ball. It’s still way too early to consider him a bust, but he’s got to show something this season.
Two things he must improve - catch percentage and yards after the catch. He’s too talented to only catch 50% of passes thrown his way and average 9.7 yards per reception. He’ll be use in a more limited role in 2024, but it could allow him to be more sharp, churning out better production.
OLB DJ Johnson
I’m not sure what opportunities there will be for DJ Johnson in 2024, if any. He was an older prospect when he entered the league a year ago and failed to show any sort of potential. I’ll never completely write a guy off, but it seems like now or never for Johnson in Charlotte. K’Lavon Chaisson and Amaré Barno, in my opinion, will see the field before Johnson. His best chance of playing his way onto the field is through special teams and even that can only get you so far.
OL Chandler Zavala
Zavala had a full plate to consume as a rookie. Ideally, the Panthers wouldn’t have thrown him into the starting lineup until later in the year but the lack of depth at guard forced their hand. He started Week 1 at right guard and then flipped over to left guard when Brady Christensen was lost for the season with a bicep injury. Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt will obviously start at the two guard spots, so Zavala will be in competition for a backup role alongside Christensen, Cade Mays, and Nash Jensen.
S Jammie Robinson
He only appeared in 64 defensive snaps on the season last year, but I saw enough to believe that Robinson can at worst, be a quality backup in the league. In year two, he’ll probably play a similar role with the majority of his snaps coming on special teams.
