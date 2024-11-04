Pat McAfee Ripped for Befuddling Colts Super Bowl Take During Bad Loss to Vikings
Of all reactions during the Indianapolis Colts’ 21-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, one stood apart from the rest for its sheer, unadulterated optimism.
In the Colts’ first game with Joe Flacco as the established starter, Indy could barely move the ball downfield against the Vikings. Flacco’s stagnant offense couldn’t muster any touchdowns and ended up getting 6 points on the board through field goals. By the end of the night, the offense recorded several season-lows including points, red zone drives (0), first downs (13), total scrimmage yards (227) and EPA/play (-0.35).
All this, however, was lost on former Colts punter Pat McAfee. The ESPN personality posted a mind-boggling tweet early on in the Colts-Vikings game that had fans scratching their heads.
“Couple missed kicks.. jitters are high,” McAfee wrote. “Big fight feel. Colts are gonna win the Super Bowl.”
Was McAfee even watching the game? Many fans figured that he wasn’t, as he had previously revealed that he would be attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis on Sunday night.
With the Colts moving to 4-5 on the year and in dire need of drastic offensive fixes, McAfee’s short-sighted tweet didn’t age too well.