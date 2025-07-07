SI

Patrick Mahomes Gave Unexpected Answer When Asked for Chiefs' Key to Success in 2025

The superstar quarterback thinks his team needs to have some fun in 2025.

Liam McKeone

Mahomes thinks fun is the key for KC
Mahomes thinks fun is the key for KC / Nathan Giese / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to bounce back in 2025 as championship contenders after a brutal blowout to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl ended their season. With Patrick Mahomes under center they'll always have a fighting chance to return to the big game and a healthier receiving corps entering this next season should improve their odds even further.

On Mahomes's end, the superstar quarterback believes one simple factor will be crucial for Kansas City's success in 2025: fun.

"I think it's just us having fun again," Mahomes told Kay Adams when asked for the biggest key to the Chiefs' success next season. "It's always been fun playing on the Kansas City Chiefs. That's what makes it special. I feel like last year, I don't want to say it's pressure, but guys wanted to go out there to win every single week. And not for the fun of the game, just because we're supposed to. Let's go out there and have fun. The wins will come if we play the way we know we can play. We have the talent, we have the coaches, we work harder than anybody in the NFL. Let's go out there and have fun and let the results handle themselves."

As good a strategy as any. The Chiefs won 15 straight games to kick off the 2024 regular season before finally losing, but obviously faltered when the biggest game of the year rolled around.

Mahomes seems ready and motivated to bounce back. As long as everyone is having fun.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL