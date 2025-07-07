Patrick Mahomes Gave Unexpected Answer When Asked for Chiefs' Key to Success in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to bounce back in 2025 as championship contenders after a brutal blowout to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl ended their season. With Patrick Mahomes under center they'll always have a fighting chance to return to the big game and a healthier receiving corps entering this next season should improve their odds even further.
On Mahomes's end, the superstar quarterback believes one simple factor will be crucial for Kansas City's success in 2025: fun.
"I think it's just us having fun again," Mahomes told Kay Adams when asked for the biggest key to the Chiefs' success next season. "It's always been fun playing on the Kansas City Chiefs. That's what makes it special. I feel like last year, I don't want to say it's pressure, but guys wanted to go out there to win every single week. And not for the fun of the game, just because we're supposed to. Let's go out there and have fun. The wins will come if we play the way we know we can play. We have the talent, we have the coaches, we work harder than anybody in the NFL. Let's go out there and have fun and let the results handle themselves."
As good a strategy as any. The Chiefs won 15 straight games to kick off the 2024 regular season before finally losing, but obviously faltered when the biggest game of the year rolled around.
Mahomes seems ready and motivated to bounce back. As long as everyone is having fun.