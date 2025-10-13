Patrick Mahomes Didn't Look Happy in Postgame Interview After Lions-Chiefs Skirmish

NBC's Melissa Stark: "What just happened there at the end of the game?"



Patrick Mahomes: "I mean, we play the game in between the whistles. They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do, but we play the game in between the whistles." 🏈🎙️ #NFL https://t.co/pIkIXwPYP4 pic.twitter.com/TGGaQIUJDq