Patrick Mahomes Fired Fans Up With Epic ‘Avengers’ Line in Super Bowl Hype Video
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make special NFL history on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles and win their third Lombardi Trophy in a row. Ahead of the big game, the Chiefs quarterback shared a fired-up post on social media that drew from an otherworldly source of inspiration.
Mahomes posted a video on Instagram the night before the Super Bowl hyping up his Chiefs, and in it included a voice-over quote by Thanos, the villain from the 2018 Marvel film, Avengers: Infinity War.
“I ask you to what end? Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same. And now it's here,” Thanos said.
Chills.
For a bit of context, the Marvel supervillain said this quote in reference to his personal experiences of loss and suffering throughout his life and how that spurred his desire to collect all the Infinity Stones.
Mahomes and the Chiefs, no stranger to the “villain” narrative themselves, are chasing just a slightly less ambitious goal than that of the purple-skinned warlord going into Sunday’s game. Still, all's fair in football and the Marvel universe.