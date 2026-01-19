Patrick Mahomes, NFL World React to Caleb Williams’s Ridiculous TD in Bears-Rams

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams definitely, certainly, 100% has it.

Late in the Bears’ divisional round matchup against the Rams, Williams showed he had the stuff. On fourth down with the game on the line at the end of the fourth quarter, Williams uncorked a ridiculous, off-balance throw to tight end Cole Kmet for a game-tying touchdown that would send it into overtime.

Williams was immediately pressured by several Rams defenders off the snap, and as he scrambled backward he leaned back and somehow found Kmet deep in left side of the end zone for the score. Regulation of Bears-Rams ended, 17-17.

Take a look at that crazy play below:

CALEB WILLIAMS YOU ARE RIDICULOUS



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/2zphVCnNbd — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2026

And here’s an equally awesome angle:

The NFL world was stunned, to say the least. Everyone from Patrick Mahomes to NFL analysts couldn’t believe what they had just witnessed, with the “Cardiac Bears” indeed living up to their name:

🤣🤣🤣 awesome! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 19, 2026

Nah bruh wtf! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 19, 2026

The bears are insane 🤣🤣🤣 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) January 19, 2026

Caleb retreated 20 yards and makes the play wow — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 19, 2026

Caleb Williams are you kidding me??? That was one of the most unbelievable plays I have ever seen. Cole Kmet way to be ready! — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) January 19, 2026

Caleb Williams with the greatest play in Chicago Bears history pic.twitter.com/BHaqUM9OqY — Dave (@davebfr) January 19, 2026

HOW DO THEY ALWAYS DO THIS — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 19, 2026

HOLLLYYYYY SHIT



THE ICEMAN DOES IT AGAIN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 19, 2026

It’s like some kind of Angels in the Outfield deal going on.



That play can’t happen. It’s not real. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 19, 2026

I can’t explain how eerily quiet it felt in Soldier Field when Caleb Williams let that pass sail. All of the cliches from all of the sports movies you’ve ever watched. Deafening silence… until the deafening roar. That was awesome. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 19, 2026

Unfortunately, the Bears ended up losing the game in overtime, 20-17. On Chicago’s sole possession in OT, Williams threw a costly interception, and the Rams drove back down the field to win it on a field goal by kicker Harrison Mevis.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated