Patrick Mahomes, NFL World React to Caleb Williams’s Ridiculous TD in Bears-Rams
In this story:
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams definitely, certainly, 100% has it.
Late in the Bears’ divisional round matchup against the Rams, Williams showed he had the stuff. On fourth down with the game on the line at the end of the fourth quarter, Williams uncorked a ridiculous, off-balance throw to tight end Cole Kmet for a game-tying touchdown that would send it into overtime.
Williams was immediately pressured by several Rams defenders off the snap, and as he scrambled backward he leaned back and somehow found Kmet deep in left side of the end zone for the score. Regulation of Bears-Rams ended, 17-17.
Take a look at that crazy play below:
And here’s an equally awesome angle:
The NFL world was stunned, to say the least. Everyone from Patrick Mahomes to NFL analysts couldn’t believe what they had just witnessed, with the “Cardiac Bears” indeed living up to their name:
Unfortunately, the Bears ended up losing the game in overtime, 20-17. On Chicago’s sole possession in OT, Williams threw a costly interception, and the Rams drove back down the field to win it on a field goal by kicker Harrison Mevis.
