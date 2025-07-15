Patrick Mahomes Had One-Emoji Reaction to Chiefs' Extension for Trey Smith
The Chiefs got a key piece of offseason business wrapped up on Tuesday, locking down offensive guard Trey Smith on a massive four-year, $94 million contract extension that will keep him in the organization through the 2028 season.
Smith becomes the NFL's highest paid guard, and no one was more ecstatic for the 26-year-old than his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes took to social media with a short but sweet message of celebration after news of Smith's $94 million extension broke Tuesday. Mahomes shared his excitement with a single emoji, clearly excited about having the key member of the O-line rewarded for his efforts.
Smith, a former sixth-round pick in 2021, has defied expectations throughout his career and has become an invaluable member of the Chiefs' offensive line. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 and has started 67 games in the past four seasons, missing action just one time.
Smith was signed to the franchise tag at the start of the offseason, a one-year deal that would've paid him just over $23 million this year. Rather than commit to that, Kansas City and Smith's agents were able to reach a new agreement on the four-year extension, securing some stability for the standout guard.