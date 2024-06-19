Patrick Queen Trolls Ex-Ravens Teammate Over Free Agency Deal With Steelers
Patrick Queen's decision to leave the Baltimore Ravens and sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while taking up the role of the villain in the process, has drawn some eye-opening responses from some of his former teammates.
Among those to weigh in on Queen's move to the AFC North rival was Ravens DB Marlon Humphrey. During a recent episode of his podcast, Humphrey addressed Queen's free agency move and some of his recent comments. Humphrey suggested that "once reality sets in," things may not be so perfect for his former teammate in Pittsburgh.
After hearing what Humphrey had to say, Queen responded with a video of himself watering his lawn, hinting the grass is indeed greener in Pittsburgh after inking his record-setting contract during the offseason.
That's one way to show you're unbothered by the criticism of your former teammates.
This offseason, after four strong seasons with the Ravens, Queen hit the open market and signed a three-year, $41 million deal with Pittsburgh. The contract made him the highest-paid free agency signing in Pittsburgh's history.
Earlier in June, Queen took some shots at the Ravens, telling The Athletic that he doesn't miss Baltimore and calling the atmosphere with the Steelers a better fit for him.
"It was a no-brainer," Queen said of his decision to sign with Pittsburgh. "At the end of the day, money makes you happy, but you also have to win to be happy. I'd rather win and be happy than be miserable with a lot of money. It's a better atmosphere here for me."
It's clear Queen hasn't looked back since signing that big-money deal with the Steelers, even if it means ruffling the feathers of a few former Ravens teammates.