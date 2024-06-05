Ravens Radio Host Blasts Steelers' Patrick Queen
PITTSBURGH -- Patrick Queen was making a bold decision when he crossed rivalry lines, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the first four years of his career as a Baltimore Raven.
Queen said in his introductory press conference that he's eager to embrace the villain role and his quick embrace of Pittsburgh and the Steelers has led some in Baltimore, like co-host of the Big Bad Morning Show on 105.7 The Fan, Jeremy Conn, to think he is taking shots at the Ravens and their city.
"Not good, not good at all," Conn said when asked how fans in Baltimore will receive Queen when he returns later this season. "He's embraced Pittsburgh already. He's kind of turned into a villain already with some of his comments. ... I think he's got that chip on his shoulder. Part of coming to Pittsburgh is about showing the Ravens he should have been paid here."
Conn doesn't think the Ravens lost much in Queen, who was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection during his final season in Baltimore, during which he logged a career-high 133 tackles, 9 tackles for loss and an interception.
"I think he's solid," Conn said. "I don't think he's spectacular. ... We all know where he struggled. We're going to see him without Roquan [Smith]."
Conn isn't stressing much about Queen crossing over to the enemy. Between his opinions of Queen's play and the preceived slights against the city of Baltimore, Conn is eager to see the star linebacker headed for elsewhere.
"Some of the comments just seemed kind of silly to me," Conn added. "I know he talked about restaurants and he's not a big seafood person. You don't have to eat seafood to find great food in Baltimore. If you want French fries on your sandwiches, go ahead and take your sorry ass to Pittsburgh."
