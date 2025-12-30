Report: Patriots’ Stefon Diggs Facing Strangulation, Assault Charges
Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing criminal charges, according to Boston 25 News.
Diggs, 31, has reportedly been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. According to court filings, these charges stem from an incident on Tuesday, Dec. 2.
Per Boston 25, Diggs’s attorney, Michael DiStefano, made a remote appearance at Dedham (Ma.) District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 30 to try to have the police report impounded, arguing that the details should remain sealed.
DiStefano also reportedly told the court that Diggs has made a financial offer to resolve the dispute with the alleged victim.
“As we speak, they’re working to come to an agreement on that,” DiStefano reportedly said.
Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 23.
The Patriots have released the following statement:
“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”
Additionally, the NFL has released a statement:
“We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time.”