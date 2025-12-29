Patriots DT Trashes Jets Player for Pulling Dirty Move on Him During Blowout Game
The Patriots cruised to a 42-10 blowout victory over the Jets on Sunday, one that showcased Drake Maye's MVP-caliber talent... as well as one Jets player's seemingly dirty play.
At the end of the first half when New England was already up 35-3, the Jets ran the ball on a third-and-long to eat up some of the clock. Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore could be seen getting tangled up with a Jets player on the play before falling to the ground. The Jets player, No. 70 Armand Membou, then appeared to jump on top of Barmore before the camera panned away.
Barmore had a heated conversation with coach Mike Vrabel on the sidelines immediately afterward over Membou's late hit, with Vrabel doing his best to calm down the Pats veteran.
After the game, Barmore opened up about his scuffle with the Jets offensive tackle and didn't hold anything back.
"What happened was sorry a-- number (70) do dirty a-- s--- behind my back. People want to talk s---, but he ain’t out there on this field. I’m just saying, bro. They want to act tough, you go in the locker room," Barmore said, via Doug Kyed.
"The play was already over. I heard the whistle blown. Bro came behind me and literally landed his whole body on my back. I could have got hurt. I’ve never been a dirty player."
Here's a look at the play, with Barmore and Membou's on-field tussle taking place by the line of scrimmage:
“I respect this game. I respect every player. ... I never do dirty stuff like that. I don’t care if you’re getting your a-- whooped like that. Play better,” Barmore said. “... I told him to meet me at the locker room. I said, if not the locker room, come see me on the field. I’m saying, go tell him and go get him. I’m ready. Where’s your locker room at? Tell me where your locker room at?”
Barmore is currently in his fifth season in New England and has enjoyed a healthy campaign after missing much of 2024 due to blood clots in his lungs. He's set to play in his first postseason since his rookie year in '21 after the Patriots clinched the AFC East on Sunday.