Patriots GM Opens Up on Stefon Diggs's Visit With Team
The New England Patriots hosted wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a visit last week, bringing in the veteran receiver for his first free agency visit. Diggs met with staffers from the team for dinner, meetings and underwent a physical during his trip.
Patriots executive vice president of player personnel and de-facto general manager Eliot Wolf spoke about that visit this week. Though Diggs left New England without a deal in place, the visit allowed Wolf and New England to gain further information on the veteran receiver that is coming off a torn ACL he suffered last season.
“Stefon, obviously, a really good player. he was coming off an injury last year, so it was something we wanted to take a look and see where that was at,” Wolf told season tickets holders, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “His agents, Adisa Bakari, Jeff Whitney, great guys, they do a great job.
“So, they’re people we always stay in contact with him, and other players.”
The Patriots are in dire need of a receiver. So far this offseason the Patriots have primarily strengthened their team on the defensive side of the football, adding players like Robert Spillane, Harold Landry, Milton Williams, and Carlton Davis. They did add veteran receiver Mack Hollins, but still need more help at the position and a bona fide No. 1 threat.
At 31 years old and coming off a serious knee injury, Diggs does not project to being a No. 1 receiver at this point of his career, but with few strong receiving options remaining on the market, he could provide experience and depth for the Patriots receiving room, and another solid target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye.