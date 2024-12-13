Patriots' Jerod Mayo Was Asked If He Expects Bill Belichick to Poach His Coaches
Almost everyone who has interacted with Bill Belichick throughout his 50+ years of coaching has been asked in recent days about the 72-year-old landing the head coaching job at the University of North Carolina. The latest? Current Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.
"Happy for him," he told reporters on Friday in Foxborough. "He's a good coach—he should be coaching. I'm sure he's gonna do a good job out there. I wish him nothing but the best."
Mayo took over for Belichick at the helm in New England this past January after the two sides parted ways after 24 seasons together. The 38-year-old coached under Belichick for five seasons, and it was written into Mayo's last contract extension that he'd be the Patriots' "head coach in waiting." Because of this, no formal interview process was required.
Given this swift changing of the guard, there is plenty of overlap between the Patriots' current coaching staff and their previous one under Belichick—most notably, his son Brian. Mayo was asked on Friday if he expects any of his assistants to join their former boss in Chapel Hill.
"My anticipation is that we'll have all of our coaches [for the rest of this season]. Not sure. But again, it could change."
And on Brian Belichick specifically?
"I don't wanna get into that. It's a question for him."
Brian Belichick, who has served on New England's coaching staff since 2016, was asked on Thursday about his father's new gig and if he planned on joining him. To no one's surprise, he gave a very Belichickan answer.
"I personally have my hands full today, getting ready for today on the field..." the safeties coach explained. "We have our hands full here and so that’s where my focus is—going to Arizona and getting a win.”
The Patriots take on the Cardinals from State Farm Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.